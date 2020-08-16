Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Broken" is a captivating Emmy-nominated short-form digital drama series that is worth watching during the COVID-19 quarantine. Digital Journal has the scoop. Co-executive producer Miles Tagtmeyer stars as a Liam, who is constantly haunted by the death of his best friend Seth, as he is struggling to cope with his loss. Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden portrays his friend Chloe, while veteran actress Liam attends therapy sessions, in an effort to come to terms with the death of his best friend, and to help him move on with his life. After every session, he gets more confused about the events leading up the death. He becomes victim to subsequent hallucinations and delucions that follow. He feels that everybody is lying to him, so he must come to terms with this loss, before losing his mind and sanity. It was written by Jake Parker, who also plays the role the Seth. It is intense from start to finish in a psychological and emotional standpoint.Co-executive producer Miles Tagtmeyer stars as a Liam, who is constantly haunted by the death of his best friend Seth, as he is struggling to cope with his loss. Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden portrays his friend Chloe, while veteran actress Lee Garlington takes on the role of psychiatrist Darlene.Liam attends therapy sessions, in an effort to come to terms with the death of his best friend, and to help him move on with his life. After every session, he gets more confused about the events leading up the death. He becomes victim to subsequent hallucinations and delucions that follow. He feels that everybody is lying to him, so he must come to terms with this loss, before losing his mind and sanity. For their bold, dynamic and exceptional acting performances, Miles Tagtmeyer and Lee Garlington earned well-deserved Primetime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" and "Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" respectively. Tagtmeyer does a solid job getting into the conscience of Liam, and showcasing the multiple complex layers of this character, especially as he is battling schizophrenia. Tagtmeyer is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and that will resonate well with viewers. Garlington is more subtle, controlled, and the voice of reason for Liam in this thought-provoking series. It tackles the subject matter of mental illness head on. Broken is extraordinary, suspenseful, and beautiful, all at the same time. To learn more about the digital series Broken, check out its Tagtmeyer does a solid job getting into the conscience of Liam, and showcasing the multiple complex layers of this character, especially as he is battling schizophrenia. Tagtmeyer is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and that will resonate well with viewers.Garlington is more subtle, controlled, and the voice of reason for Liam in this thought-provoking series. It tackles the subject matter of mental illness head on. Broken is extraordinary, suspenseful, and beautiful, all at the same time.To learn more about the digital series Broken, check out its official website More about Broken, Digital, Series, Emmy, Drama Broken Digital Series Emmy Drama Lee Garlington Miles Tagtmeyer