Briana Lane has temporarily taken over the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (BLQ) on "General Hospital," since Amanda Setton is on maternity leave, and Lane has been killing it.

This week, villainess Nelle (Chloe Lanier) had slit Brook Lynn's throat with scissors at the Nurses Ball, which left Brook Lynn in the hospital ICU (intensive care unit); however, in the episode that aired on August 26, Lane was able to deliver a tour de force performance simply with eye movements, gestures, and head nods, as she helps Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) find clues about Wiley's kidnapping.

Equally amazing were Lane's scenes opposite her on-screen father Ned Quartermaine (played by Wally Kurth), who told her how sorry he was for the hurtful words he had said to her prior to her hospitalization, and Ned subsequently expressed his unconditional love for her. It was a sincere father-daughter moment of triumph.

Fans and viewers were drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and they were left rooting for Brook Lynn to recover in a speedy fashion. Kudos again to Briana Lane for an acting job well done. Tune in to see how this storyline unfolds this week in General Hospital on ABC.

For more information on Briana Lane, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Briana Lane about taking over the role of Brook Lynn on General Hospital, and her new music in the works.