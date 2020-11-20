Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Brian Austin Green ("90210" fame) participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop. He opened up about his career-defining moments and shared the best advice he was ever given. He shared that he wants to be remembered for the person that he was as opposed to the projects that he has done. "That's the most important thing for me," he said. "I work to live, I don't live to work. I really enjoy what I do. As I have gotten older, I have found joy in connecting with people." Green revealed that the best advice he was ever given was advice that he received from his father when he was young. "I didn't totally get it until I was older," he said. "My father taught me two pieces of advice: the best thing about always telling the truth is you never have to remember what you said, which makes total sense now. Also, if you do something you'll love, you will never work a day in your life. That is more true to me now than it ever has been. I am still excited to go to work and to do it all over again," he elaborated. When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he responded, "When I met Bono at Saturday Night Live and U2 was performing. Bono knocked on the door and came into my dressing room, and he couldn't have been a nicer human being. Also, when I met Tom Hanks for the first time. I was doing 90210 at the time, and I was in a booth with John Lithgow, and next to us was Tom Hanks, who had just won the Oscar for Philadelphia." Green continued, "Tom Hanks was one of the biggest stars on the planet at that time. I was in the shuttle with him afterward, and I was super nervous because he was sitting behind me, and he leans forward and tells me that his daughter is a huge fan of mine and she wanted to take a picture with me." "Tom and Bono were two people that made me realize that it's okay to be a normal person through all of it. Just living in the moment and not acting as big as the projects that you are doing. Those two experiences for me were real defining-moments in character building," he added. Fans and listeners can check out his podcast on Apple by To learn more about actor Brian Austin Green, follow him on Brian Austin Green Wikimedia Commons The proceeds from this event go towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport , which helps cancer patients and their families.He shared that he wants to be remembered for the person that he was as opposed to the projects that he has done. "That's the most important thing for me," he said. "I work to live, I don't live to work. I really enjoy what I do. As I have gotten older, I have found joy in connecting with people."Green revealed that the best advice he was ever given was advice that he received from his father when he was young. "I didn't totally get it until I was older," he said."My father taught me two pieces of advice: the best thing about always telling the truth is you never have to remember what you said, which makes total sense now. Also, if you do something you'll love, you will never work a day in your life. That is more true to me now than it ever has been. I am still excited to go to work and to do it all over again," he elaborated.When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he responded, "When I met Bono at Saturday Night Live and U2 was performing. Bono knocked on the door and came into my dressing room, and he couldn't have been a nicer human being. Also, when I met Tom Hanks for the first time. I was doing 90210 at the time, and I was in a booth with John Lithgow, and next to us was Tom Hanks, who had just won the Oscar for Philadelphia."Green continued, "Tom Hanks was one of the biggest stars on the planet at that time. I was in the shuttle with him afterward, and I was super nervous because he was sitting behind me, and he leans forward and tells me that his daughter is a huge fan of mine and she wanted to take a picture with me.""Tom and Bono were two people that made me realize that it's okay to be a normal person through all of it. Just living in the moment and not acting as big as the projects that you are doing. Those two experiences for me were real defining-moments in character building," he added.Fans and listeners can check out his podcast on Apple by clicking here To learn more about actor Brian Austin Green, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about brian austin green, Actor, Virtual, Fan, Event brian austin green Actor Virtual Fan Event Cedars CanSupport