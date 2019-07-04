Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On July 3, Emmy-nominated actors Brandon Beemer and Victoria Konefal delivered poignant yet powerful performances on the hit NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives." Claire had tried to burn Ciara alive and admitted to setting the fire (with a lighter and gasoline). Marlena Evans (portrayed by veteran actress Deidre Hall) acknowledged that Claire had been feeling "terrible guilt." Belle Black (Martha Madison) is back on this episode as Claire's mother, who learns about everything that has happened to her daughter. Victoria Konefal of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Konefal and Beemer's acting performances were bittersweet, touching and heartbreaking at times, especially when they embrace; moreover, Beemer subsequently delivers a compelling monologue over his daughter, who remains sedated. They are able to move viewers on an emotional level, and the fans of the show will have nothing but sympathy and compassion for what their characters are going through. They deserve a round of applause for a job well done. In other Beemer plays District Attorney Evan Blackwell on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, which is available on Shawn-Douglas Brady (played by Brandon Beemer) is sitting at a hospital room watching over his sedated daughter Claire Brady (played by Olivia Rose Keegan ), who had suffered a breakdown. While at the hospital room, Shawn-Douglas he has a heart-to-heart with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and those scenes are powerful and well-acted.Claire had tried to burn Ciara alive and admitted to setting the fire (with a lighter and gasoline). Marlena Evans (portrayed by veteran actress Deidre Hall) acknowledged that Claire had been feeling "terrible guilt." Belle Black (Martha Madison) is back on this episode as Claire's mother, who learns about everything that has happened to her daughter.Konefal and Beemer's acting performances were bittersweet, touching and heartbreaking at times, especially when they embrace; moreover, Beemer subsequently delivers a compelling monologue over his daughter, who remains sedated. They are able to move viewers on an emotional level, and the fans of the show will have nothing but sympathy and compassion for what their characters are going through. They deserve a round of applause for a job well done.In other Brandon Beemer news , he paid tribute to the late but great Peggy McCay on the show, who played his on-screen grandmother Caroline Brady.Beemer plays District Attorney Evan Blackwell on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, which is available on Amazon Prime More about Brandon Beemer, days of our lives, Victoria Konefal, Nbc, Daytime Brandon Beemer days of our lives Victoria Konefal Nbc Daytime Drama