article imageReview: Brandon Beemer tormented in latest 'Last Blast Reunion' episode Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On January 9, the seventh episode of the hit "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Last Blast Reunion" was released on the DOOL app.
Actress Heather Lindell reprises her role as the manipulative and vindictive Jan Spears, who was the quintessential "mean girl" in their high school days in Salem. She was responsible for locking Shawn Brady in a cage back in their teenage days and had him as her slave.
She kidnaps Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and straps him on a bed, where she torments him against his will and reveals her true colors about what she intends to do the "Last Blast Crew." One can only feel sorry for his character since viewers are watching history repeat itself. Lindell plays Jan Spears in a controlled and convincing fashion, and she has good chemistry with Beemer.
Without giving too much away, the previous six episodes in the digital series will all make sense by the end of this episode. Kudos to Lindell and Beemer for delivering bravura performances in this intense seventh episode in the series.
What will happen in the eighth and final episode of the Last Blast Reunion digital drama series? Tune in next Thursday to find out.
Soap fans can also catch Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer as Evan Blackwell in the newly-released fifth season of The Bay on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
Read More: Brandon Beemer was described by Digital Journal as a revelation in the fifth episode of the digital drama series "Last Blast Reunion."
