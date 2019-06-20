Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment On June 20, actor Brandon Beemer made his return to Salem, which is the fictional setting for the NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives." Most importantly, Beemer returned to honor his late onscreen grandmother Caroline Brady (who was played by the late Peggy McCay who passed away in October of 2018 at the age of 90). During his poignant Memoriam tribute, the viewer needed to have the Kleenex handy. He opened up about his childhood days when he would travel all over the world with his parents in such places as Hong Kong, Paris, and London and he would always receive postcards. "It was like magic," he attested. "Greetings from Salem," he recalled. Beemer added that his grandma would write him little notes about all the "crazy" things that were happening in town, and she would always conclude her postcards reminding him that he "would always have a home here." Those postcards were a recollection that he would always have "a place full of people that love him"; moreover, they served as a reminder that she would always be there for him. His tribute was one of many tributes from the cast members that memorialized the character of Caroline Brady. The Verdict Overall, In other Brandon Beemer news, he stars as Evan Blackwell in the hit digital drama series, The Bay is available to binge on Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay" LANY Entertainment Read More: Brandon Beemer chatted with Beemer, who plays Shawn-Douglas Brady on the show, came home to visit his loved ones, including his daughter Claire Brady (portrayed by Olivia Rose Keegan), sister Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and his mother, Hope (played by Kristian Alfonso).Most importantly, Beemer returned to honor his late onscreen grandmother Caroline Brady (who was played by the late Peggy McCay who passed away in October of 2018 at the age of 90).During his poignant Memoriam tribute, the viewer needed to have the Kleenex handy. He opened up about his childhood days when he would travel all over the world with his parents in such places as Hong Kong, Paris, and London and he would always receive postcards. "It was like magic," he attested. "Greetings from Salem," he recalled.Beemer added that his grandma would write him little notes about all the "crazy" things that were happening in town, and she would always conclude her postcards reminding him that he "would always have a home here." Those postcards were a recollection that he would always have "a place full of people that love him"; moreover, they served as a reminder that she would always be there for him.His tribute was one of many tributes from the cast members that memorialized the character of Caroline Brady.Overall, Brandon Beemer nailed the scene where he paid homage to Peggy McCay. He was bold, subtle and charismatic, all at the same time in his execution, and it hit the viewer like a shot in the heart. Acting at its finest. Well done.In other Brandon Beemer news, he stars as Evan Blackwell in the hit digital drama series, The Bay , on Amazon Prime, for which he has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series."The Bay is available to binge on Amazon Prime : Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal More about Brandon Beemer, days of our lives, peggy mccay, Nbc, Daytime Brandon Beemer days of our lives peggy mccay Nbc Daytime Drama