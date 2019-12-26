Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment On December 26, the fifth episode in the "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Last Blast Reunion" premiered on the DOOL app. Philip reassures Belle that he is here for her during this difficult time, and in a time of grief, they take things a little too far (winding up in bed together). Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) appears at their bedroom door and discovers his wife in bed with his uncle, Philip. Belle thought that her husband was on his way to Hong Kong for a business trip but he informs her that he received her voicemail, which made him turn around. He learns that Kevin Lambert (Chadwick Hopson) and Chloe were both murdered. Shawn-Douglas responds accordingly, being furious with Belle and Philip, he turns to his ex-wife Mimi Lockhart (Teressa Liane) for comfort. Tune in on the following week, to see what will happen in Last Blast Reunion on the DOOL app. Will they be able to discover who the mysterious serial killer is? In other Brandon Beemer news, he is starring as Evan Blackwell in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, In this dramatic episode, Belle Black (Martha Madison) mourns her friend Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) who was stabbed in the chest with a knife, and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) was the one that found her dead and admits to Belle that he had feelings for Chloe.Philip reassures Belle that he is here for her during this difficult time, and in a time of grief, they take things a little too far (winding up in bed together).Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) appears at their bedroom door and discovers his wife in bed with his uncle, Philip. Belle thought that her husband was on his way to Hong Kong for a business trip but he informs her that he received her voicemail, which made him turn around. He learns that Kevin Lambert (Chadwick Hopson) and Chloe were both murdered. Shawn-Douglas responds accordingly, being furious with Belle and Philip, he turns to his ex-wife Mimi Lockhart (Teressa Liane) for comfort.Tune in on the following week, to see what will happen in Last Blast Reunion on the DOOL app. Will they be able to discover who the mysterious serial killer is?In other Brandon Beemer news, he is starring as Evan Blackwell in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay , which will premiere on Monday, December 30. To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website More about Brandon Beemer, Last Blast Reunion, days of our lives, Series, Digital Brandon Beemer Last Blast Reunion days of our lives Series Digital Drama