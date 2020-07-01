On June 15, musical duo Branden & James released their distinct version of "Dancing on My Own." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their soaring version has a neat orchestral arrangement to it (compliments to their musical producer and arranger Patrick Hamilton), and Branden James lets his rich, resonant voice to shine. It captures the rawness and vulnerability of the lyrics (penned by Robyn and Patrik Berger); moreover, James Clark is also delightful on the cello, which has a stirring vibe.
Their music video was filmed in the city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It was directed by Justin Edward Baker, and it features a cameo from Canada's Miss Conception. They do the Robyn original justice, as they give it their own classical crossover twist.
The Verdict
Overall, Branden & James are refreshing and expressive on their cover "Dancing on My Own." Their rendition is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
"Dancing on My Own" by Branden & James is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and on iHeart's official website.
To learn more about musical duo Branden & James, check out their official website and their Facebook page.