Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Branden & James charms on 'Dancing on My Own' single and video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On June 15, musical duo Branden & James released their distinct version of "Dancing on My Own." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their soaring version has a neat orchestral arrangement to it (compliments to their musical producer and arranger Patrick Hamilton), and Branden James lets his rich, resonant voice to shine. It captures the rawness and vulnerability of the lyrics (penned by Robyn and Patrik Berger); moreover, James Clark is also delightful on the cello, which has a stirring vibe.
Their music video was filmed in the city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It was directed by Justin Edward Baker, and it features a cameo from Canada's Miss Conception. They do the Robyn original justice, as they give it their own classical crossover twist.
The Verdict
Overall, Branden & James are refreshing and expressive on their cover "Dancing on My Own." Their rendition is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
"Dancing on My Own" by Branden & James is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and on iHeart's official website.
To learn more about musical duo Branden & James, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about Branden & James, dancing on my own, Video, Single
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Pompeo doesn't rule out inviting Putin to expanded G7 summit
UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship in response to China
New Flu virus discovered in China has 'pandemic potential'
Ex-Canada PM Mulroney calls for revised relations with China
Review: Branden & James charms on 'Dancing on My Own' single and video Special
Confederate statues on city land in Richmond to be removed
Trump's handling of pandemic reflected in his approval ratings
Pompeo insists US firm on Russia but leaves open door to Putin
France pulls out of NATO Med operation over Turkey tensions
COVID-19: Why surfaces still present a contamination vector