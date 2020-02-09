Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 9, actor Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for "Best Supporting Actor" for his work in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The 2020 "Best Supporting Actor" category was presented by last year's winner, Regina King. Once she announced his name, Pitt hugged his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and went up on stage to accept his award. "Wow," he exclaimed and added that this is "incredible." "Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors," he said, prior to getting a little political and attacking the recent impeachment hearings of President Trump. He noted that his Oscar is all about showrunner "Quentin Jerome Tarantino," who produced it, wrote it and directed the film. "You are original and one-of-a-kind," he said. He also praised his acting partner, Leonardo DiCaprio. "I'll ride on your coattails any day, man," Pitt said. "The view is fantastic," he added, and he thanked the cast and the crew and even the stunt coordinators and crews of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt concluded and blew the audience a kiss. Pitt was unstoppable this awards season, claiming "Best Supporting Actor" victories at the Congratulations to Brad Pitt for his first Academy Award as an actor. In 2014, he won the Oscar for "Best Picture" for his work as a producer on 12 Years a Slave.The 2020 "Best Supporting Actor" category was presented by last year's winner, Regina King. Once she announced his name, Pitt hugged his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and went up on stage to accept his award."Wow," he exclaimed and added that this is "incredible." "Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors," he said, prior to getting a little political and attacking the recent impeachment hearings of President Trump. He noted that his Oscar is all about showrunner "Quentin Jerome Tarantino," who produced it, wrote it and directed the film. "You are original and one-of-a-kind," he said.He also praised his acting partner, Leonardo DiCaprio. "I'll ride on your coattails any day, man," Pitt said. "The view is fantastic," he added, and he thanked the cast and the crew and even the stunt coordinators and crews of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt concluded and blew the audience a kiss.Pitt was unstoppable this awards season, claiming "Best Supporting Actor" victories at the Golden Globe Awards , the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and most recently, the BAFTA Awards.Congratulations to Brad Pitt for his first Academy Award as an actor. More about Brad pitt, Oscar, Actor, supporting Brad pitt Oscar Actor supporting