Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment On January 5, veteran Hollywood actor Brad Pitt reigned supreme at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In his gracious acceptance speech, Pitt thanked his fellow nominees (Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Tom Hanks), all of which are legends in his eyes. "There named were like gods to me," he admitted. "This is an honor in itself, and all my respects sincerely." He thanked the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and gave a special shout out to "the man himself" writer, director, and producer, Quentin Tarantino, as well as his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he nicknamed "LDC" and dubbed him as his "partner in crime." Pitt noted that he will never forget the experience of this film. "I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely," Pitt said about DiCaprio. "I know why. He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you," he added, prior to making a Titanic joke: "Still, I would've shared the raft." Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ Sony Pictures He also thanked producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh, and he concluded by saying "hi to his folks," who are back in the Ozarks. "If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it, I think we need it," he said. US film director Quentin Tarantino (C), poses with cast and crew of "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" including actors Brad Pitt (next to Tarantino) and Leonardo DiCaprio, after the film won three Golden Globes Frederic J. Brown, AFP Pitt took home the Golden Globe Award for "Best Supporting Actor" for his acting work as stuntman Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood In his gracious acceptance speech, Pitt thanked his fellow nominees (Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Tom Hanks), all of which are legends in his eyes. "There named were like gods to me," he admitted. "This is an honor in itself, and all my respects sincerely."He thanked the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and gave a special shout out to "the man himself" writer, director, and producer, Quentin Tarantino, as well as his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he nicknamed "LDC" and dubbed him as his "partner in crime." Pitt noted that he will never forget the experience of this film."I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely," Pitt said about DiCaprio. "I know why. He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you," he added, prior to making a Titanic joke: "Still, I would've shared the raft."He also thanked producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh, and he concluded by saying "hi to his folks," who are back in the Ozarks. "If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it, I think we need it," he said. More about Brad pitt, Golden Globe, Award, supporting actor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Brad pitt Golden Globe Award supporting actor Once Upon a Time in ...