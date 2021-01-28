Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Born a Champion" is a compelling film that was released digitally and On Demand on January 22 via Lionsgate. Digital Journal has the scoop. Katrina Bowden (The Bold and The Beautiful) also stars as Layla. The script co-written by director Alex Ranarivelo and Flanery is flawless. It tells the story of Mickey Kelley, who is one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He gets pulled away from everything that he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament. This is a movie that truly conveys what is important in life such as love, family, ambition, and the need to possess an indomitable spirit, as well as striving to be better than the previous day. Without giving too much away, it is highly recommended for all to see. The Verdict Overall, Born a Champion was superb from start to finish. Sean Patrick Flanery was transformative as Mickey, and it is evident that he was born to play this role, and that it was a labor of love for him. Flanery embodies this film, and it is filled with raw emotions and a lot of heart. It is certainly one of the greatest acting performances of his career. The entire cast is memorable and brings something unique to the table. Alex Ranarivelo did a solid job with its direction, and the storyline was refreshing and meaningful. It ought to be enjoyed for its honesty and authenticity. It garners an A rating. Sean Patrick Flanery in 'Born a Champion' Lionsgate Sean Patrick Flanery delivers a tour de force acting performance as Mickey that is rich, brave, and powerful opposite Dennis Quaid as Mason.Katrina Bowden (The Bold and The Beautiful) also stars as Layla. The script co-written by director Alex Ranarivelo and Flanery is flawless.It tells the story of Mickey Kelley, who is one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He gets pulled away from everything that he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament.This is a movie that truly conveys what is important in life such as love, family, ambition, and the need to possess an indomitable spirit, as well as striving to be better than the previous day. Without giving too much away, it is highly recommended for all to see.Overall, Born a Champion was superb from start to finish. Sean Patrick Flanery was transformative as Mickey, and it is evident that he was born to play this role, and that it was a labor of love for him.Flanery embodies this film, and it is filled with raw emotions and a lot of heart. It is certainly one of the greatest acting performances of his career. The entire cast is memorable and brings something unique to the table.Alex Ranarivelo did a solid job with its direction, and the storyline was refreshing and meaningful. It ought to be enjoyed for its honesty and authenticity. It garners an A rating. More about Born a Champion, Film, Action, Martial arts Born a Champion Film Action Martial arts