The actress is back in Salem as Bonnie Lockhart on the NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives." She pleads for Justin Kiriakis' (Wally Kurth) help in the episode that aired on Wednesday, August 5. Bonnie is on the phone (either with her agent or publisher) and is visibly furious. "What are you talking about? We had a deal," she screamed. "This is not fair. You can't do this to me, I am the writer." She went on throw her cell phone in a fit of rage, and came across Justin who was working on his own legal work, and she sat with him at his table. She vents to him about her book contract deal. She is apologetic to Justin for everything she has done to him and his family, and explains to him that writing this book was very cathartic for her. Bonnie subsequently asks for Justin's help from a legal standpoint, but he initially shuts her down saying that she is out of luck, however, the end of the episode indicates that Justin might have a change of heart (as he re-reads the contract over himself), and that there may be a possible loophole in the contract that may work to Bonnie's advantage. Judi Evans is sassy, witty, and full of life as Bonnie. She simply lights up the screen every time she graces it. Her character is the comic relief that the show needs amidst all the drama that is going on. Tune in on Days of Our Lives on NBC to see how the Bonnie Lockhart storyline will unfold. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Judi Evans about her acting career in the daytime drama world.