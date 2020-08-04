Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The fourth episode of the new digital drama series "Purgatory," starring Erik Fellows, aired on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap.
In this episode titled "Polished White," Bobby (Erik Fellows) mourns the death of his good friend Nick (Levon Zakaryan), and he swears to get his revenge on whoever shot him.
Marie (Bibi Lucille) goes in search of Chris (Danny Mahoney) thinking he is the person that was shot. Bobby confronts Chris about the death of Nick in a heated fashion, as expected, and Adam (Johnny Neal) separates them so that the altercation doesn't get worse. Everybody splits up as they are now unsure of who to trust in the cave.
In "Polished White," Lisa, played by Tatjana Marjanovic, is the voice of reason as the characters are going through difficult times, and as we learn new information and insights about each character.
The group unites to pay their respects to Nick as he is laid to rest, and Bobby asks for a moment alone with his late friend. In that scene, we really see the range and depth in Bobby's character, and Erik Fellows layers his emotions well in playing him. Well executed, bold, and intense.
Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
