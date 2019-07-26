Email
article imageReview: Bob Levy puts on a witty, spontaneous comedic show at Governor's Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On July 26, stand-up comedian Bob Levy performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for an intimate group of fans.
Levy shared the Governor's main stage with such comedians as local favorites Mario Bosco and Dennis Rooney.
Affectionately known as "The Reverend," Levy kicked off his comedic set by making fun of his wrinkled suit and the traffic on the Long Island Expressway (LIE), which everybody could sympathize with, especially since it could take somebody four hours to travel 20 miles.
He was an equal opportunity offender who tackled such topics as pets, peanut allergies, divorces (opening up about his own personal divorces), sex and kids. He also inquired how long several of the couples in the audience were married for, and asked whether they have kids or pets and what different ethnic and age groups they belong to.
Levy also poked fun at the different occupations in the crowd, which included a preschool teacher and noted that a fan resembled the controversial "Long Island Bagel Boss." For the entire duration of his set, he was nothing short of entertaining and hysterical.
The Verdict
Overall, Bob Levy was able to put on a high-adrenaline and fun show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Everything he did with the audience was spontaneous and he synthesized the information quite well; moreover, his jokes were clever and hilarious.
"The Reverend" had the fans with him every step of the way, and he is worth seeing in a live setting. His live show at Governor's garnered an A rating.
To learn more about comedian Bob Levy, check out his official Facebook page.
More about Bob levy, governor's, Levittown, Long island
 
