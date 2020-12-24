Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actors Blake Cooper Griffin and Karla Mosley are delightful in "A Holiday Lift" on Passionflix. Digital Journal has the scoop. The characters get stuck in an elevator together, and they wind up talking about a variety of topics, including relationships and how they feel about the holidays. Without giving too much away, this is a movie that needs to be experienced by all. The short story, A Holiday Lift, by bestselling author The Verdict Overall, Blake Cooper Griffin is charming as Dean, while Karla Mosley is sensational as Holly in A Holiday Lift. It is witty, entertaining and the quintessential movie to watch during this holiday season. It truly is an uplifting film that helps provide an escape during these trying times that the world is going through, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. Blake Cooper Griffin and Karla Mosley in 'A Holiday Lift' Photo Courtesy of Passionflix Louise Alston did solid work directing this film, which is raw, authentic, and heartwarming. It is based on the compelling short story by Corinne Michaels, and both actors Blake Cooper Griffin and Karla Mosley (The Bold and The Beautiful and Guiding Light fame) immerse themselves in their roles as Dean and Holly; moreover, and they do a tremendous job bringing the story to life. John Eddings also makes a cameo as the maintenance worker.The characters get stuck in an elevator together, and they wind up talking about a variety of topics, including relationships and how they feel about the holidays. Without giving too much away, this is a movie that needs to be experienced by all.The short story, A Holiday Lift, by bestselling author Corinne Michaels is available on Amazon and on Apple Books , among other digital service providers.Overall, Blake Cooper Griffin is charming as Dean, while Karla Mosley is sensational as Holly in A Holiday Lift. It is witty, entertaining and the quintessential movie to watch during this holiday season. It truly is an uplifting film that helps provide an escape during these trying times that the world is going through, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. More about Blake Cooper Griffin, karla mosley, a holiday lift Blake Cooper Griffin karla mosley a holiday lift