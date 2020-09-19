A portion of proceeds from this Spectrum Celebrity fan event
will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center
. Flynn thanked Scott Layne and Matt for organizing this event and the fans for joining him this afternoon.
Flynn had nice words about photographer Brad Everett Young and his Dream Loud campaign
, which raises awareness on preserving art and music programs in schools. "What Brad does with it is amazing," he said.
"Creativity and arts over the course of history has helped shape future generations. It has brought a little bit of light, love and levity in the world and we can use that now more than ever," he said. "My hat goes off to any cause, Brad's included, that helps foster that sort of talent and that sort of spark and fire in wanting to create in a world that feels very uncreative right now."
