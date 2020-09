Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On September 19, Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn participated in a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, which was hosted by "Dishin' Days" host Tony Moore. Digital Journal has the scoop. Actor Billy Flynn Brad Everett Young Flynn had nice words about photographer Brad Everett Young and his Actor Billy Flynn Brad Everett Young "Creativity and arts over the course of history has helped shape future generations. It has brought a little bit of light, love and levity in the world and we can use that now more than ever," he said. "My hat goes off to any cause, Brad's included, that helps foster that sort of talent and that sort of spark and fire in wanting to create in a world that feels very uncreative right now." Actor Billy Flynn Brad Everett Young For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events, visit their To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on A portion of proceeds from this Spectrum Celebrity fan event will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center . Flynn thanked Scott Layne and Matt for organizing this event and the fans for joining him this afternoon.Flynn had nice words about photographer Brad Everett Young and his Dream Loud campaign , which raises awareness on preserving art and music programs in schools. "What Brad does with it is amazing," he said."Creativity and arts over the course of history has helped shape future generations. It has brought a little bit of light, love and levity in the world and we can use that now more than ever," he said. "My hat goes off to any cause, Brad's included, that helps foster that sort of talent and that sort of spark and fire in wanting to create in a world that feels very uncreative right now."For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events, visit their official website To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Billy Flynn, Zoom, Fan, Event, spectrum Billy Flynn Zoom Fan Event spectrum