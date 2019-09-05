Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment On September 5, the final episode of the eight-episode "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris" took place on the DOOL app. While in Paris, Abby (Kate Mansi) rejects the advances of Austin Reed (Austin Peck) and tells him that she "only wants Chad." She acknowledged that both she and DiMera made mistakes, however, "Chad is her forever." Reed leaves her apartment and finds a hotel room to stay in. DiMera returns home earlier than expected and he finds Abby on the sofa and learns that Reed went to find a hotel. They express their love for each other and they share a passionate kiss. The episode ends with a surprising knock on the door, and DiMera is shocked with the person who is there (whose identity is not revealed to the audience). The Verdict Overall, all of the episodes in the " Fans couldn't wait each week to find out what was going to happen to the super-couple Chad and Abby. Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi gave powerful performances as did Austin Peck and Rachele Schank. The eight-episode series garnered an A rating. This fall, Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi are headed back to Salem, so fans and viewers can catch them on Days of Our Lives on NBC. In the final episode, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) rejects Juliet's (Rachele Schank) advances at their hotel room in London, as she takes off her nightgown for him. "You should know I love my wife," he told her. "I love my wife. She is the only woman I want," he added, prior to informing her that he is going home to her.While in Paris, Abby (Kate Mansi) rejects the advances of Austin Reed (Austin Peck) and tells him that she "only wants Chad." She acknowledged that both she and DiMera made mistakes, however, "Chad is her forever." Reed leaves her apartment and finds a hotel room to stay in.DiMera returns home earlier than expected and he finds Abby on the sofa and learns that Reed went to find a hotel. They express their love for each other and they share a passionate kiss. The episode ends with a surprising knock on the door, and DiMera is shocked with the person who is there (whose identity is not revealed to the audience).Overall, all of the episodes in the " Chad and Abby in Paris " digital drama series were well-crafted, well-acted and engaging.Fans couldn't wait each week to find out what was going to happen to the super-couple Chad and Abby. Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi gave powerful performances as did Austin Peck and Rachele Schank. The eight-episode series garnered an A rating.This fall, Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi are headed back to Salem, so fans and viewers can catch them on Days of Our Lives on NBC. More about Billy Flynn, days of our lives, Digital, Series Billy Flynn days of our lives Digital Series