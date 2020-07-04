Special By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Entertainment Showrunner Bill Caco and his cast of actors soar in the digital comedy series "F#cking 40," where they poke fun at middle age. This digital series follows four childhood buddies (Connor, Glenn, Noah, and Jugs) as they face life's greatest challenge: turning 40 years old. Jeff Pride, Justin J. Johnson, and Josh Robert Thompson deliver memorable acting performances in this series alongside Bill Caco. Carrie Schroeder is vivacious in her portrayal of Shelly. These four friends are still young at heart and they explore being lost and confused as they approach this landmark birthday in Los Angeles, California, which can easily be perceived as the new 30. It tackles many issues that are relevant in our time such as unhappy marriages, exhaustion from parenting, having a mediocre career, as well as how difficult it is to understand millennials. Brittany Falardeau is the voice of reason in this series as Ella, the bar owner, who is always there for these gentlemen in a time of need. F#cking 40 was nominated for five 2020 Indie Series Awards, which included nods for "Best Comedy Series," "Best Writing — Comedy," "Best Ensemble — Comedy, "Best Supporting Actress — Comedy" for Carrie Schroeder, and for "Best Lead Actor — Comedy" for Bill Caco. The digital episodes in the series may be seen by The Verdict As the world is going through trying times in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, F#cking 40 is a great escape. It is a witty, relatable, and entertaining digital series, and it certainly deserves more than just a passing glance F#cking 40 earns four out of five stars. To learn more about the digital comedy series F#cking 40, check out its It was written and directed by Bill Caco, who also stars and soars in the role of Connor. F#cking 40 marks Caco's episodic series directing debut.This digital series follows four childhood buddies (Connor, Glenn, Noah, and Jugs) as they face life's greatest challenge: turning 40 years old. Jeff Pride, Justin J. Johnson, and Josh Robert Thompson deliver memorable acting performances in this series alongside Bill Caco. Carrie Schroeder is vivacious in her portrayal of Shelly.These four friends are still young at heart and they explore being lost and confused as they approach this landmark birthday in Los Angeles, California, which can easily be perceived as the new 30. It tackles many issues that are relevant in our time such as unhappy marriages, exhaustion from parenting, having a mediocre career, as well as how difficult it is to understand millennials.Brittany Falardeau is the voice of reason in this series as Ella, the bar owner, who is always there for these gentlemen in a time of need.F#cking 40 was nominated for five 2020 Indie Series Awards, which included nods for "Best Comedy Series," "Best Writing — Comedy," "Best Ensemble — Comedy, "Best Supporting Actress — Comedy" for Carrie Schroeder, and for "Best Lead Actor — Comedy" for Bill Caco.The digital episodes in the series may be seen by clicking here . Hopefully, there will be a second season.As the world is going through trying times in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, F#cking 40 is a great escape. It is a witty, relatable, and entertaining digital series, and it certainly deserves more than just a passing glance F#cking 40 earns four out of five stars.To learn more about the digital comedy series F#cking 40, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Bill Caco, Digital, Comedy, Series, Middle age Bill Caco Digital Comedy Series Middle age fcking 40