Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Bill Barrett has been the "best-kept secret" of the hit TV series 'The Oval' on BET. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Bill Barrett plays the role of Secret Service Agent Max Carter. In the first season, he nailed the "Dark Horse" episode opposite lead actress Kron Moore, who plays First Lady Victoria Franklin, where he served as the voice of reason; moreover, he had some tremendous fighting scenes with Brad Benedict (Kyle Flint), which involved some gunshots and heart-pounding action.

The second season of The Oval was hailed by Digital Journal as "edgier" and more high-octane than the first one. We got to see more layers to Max, and we learn more about his family life and back story after he was shot by Kyle, and spends some time in a cabin.

He forms an alliance with Bobby (Travis Cure), and they share some memorable and spitfire scenes together.

Once again, in last week's episode, the audience watches a thrilling yet bloody fight scene between Barrett and Benedict, which was well-choreographed and executed.

Bill Barrett is not afraid to be raw, vulnerable, and badass, all in one. For all of these reasons and more, Bill Barrett was the "best-kept secret" of The Oval, and now it is safe to say that the secret is out. Barrett deserves to become the next Charlie Hunnam in the entertainment business, he has everything it takes.

Viewers and fans of primetime dramas should watch The Oval on BET if they haven't already done so. The acting performances are solid all around. It is the No. 1 scripted television series on cable TV, and rightfully so. It was created, written, and directed by showrunner Tyler Perry.

To learn more about actor Bill Barrett, check out his IMDb page.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Bill Barrett about The Oval on BET.