Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Beth Maitland appeared in the episode of the No. 1 daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" that aired on Friday, March 13 on CBS. Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) surprised her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) in his office, and he asks her if she connected with their sister, Ashley. She informed him that she hopes all of them would get together to visit their mother Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), who has been battling Alzheimer's. Jack reminds Traci that their mom hasn't been that responsive lately. He tells her that Kyle and Abby are doing great, and he revealed that he may have good news about their half-brother Billy (Jason Thompson). Jack informs Traci that Billy and Lily may be working together, especially if Jill (Jess Walton) gets her way. Traci acknowledges that Jill has a way of getting what she wants especially when she puts her mind to something. Ironically enough, Jack and Traci simultaneously receive text messages from Billy and Lily respectively asking them to meet. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Traci meet together, where Lily explains to Traci that her living situation might change. She addressed the pros and cons of the offer she received about a possible business partnership with Billy. Traci acknowledged that although she loves Billy, she does find him difficult at times. Traci reminds Lily of her talents, in particular, her ability to keep things on an even keel. Traci expressed that she loves the idea of Lily and Billy working together. She encourages Lily to focus on the positives and the new possibilities, as opposed to thinking about the negatives. The Verdict Overall, Beth Maitland continues to nail every scene she is in on The Young and The Restless. She does subtle acting so well. Her character is consistently bubbly, kind and empathetic in every situation, which is why she is a favorite among the fans. She is a breath of fresh air each time she graces the TV screen. Hopefully, the powers that be on the show continue to write more great dialogue/scenes for Beth Maitland