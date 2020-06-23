Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On June 22, "The Young and The Restless" aired a classic episode on CBS, which featured Beth Maitland in her Emmy award-winning performance (from 1984). Traci tried to commit suicide in that scene, as she had left the gas oven on and had given up on life. Cricket was able to bust the windows to allow for air in Danny's apartment as she calls Danny over to come home for Traci's rescue. Once they are able to revive Traci, she reveals to them that she is pregnant and that her life is not worth living anymore, however, they give her a reason to reconsider. Most impressive about The Verdict Overall, In this powerful episode, which originally aired on June 27, 1984, Traci Abbott (played by Beth Maitland) was rescued by musical artist Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell), who initially discovered her passed out on the floor and called Danny to rush home.Traci tried to commit suicide in that scene, as she had left the gas oven on and had given up on life. Cricket was able to bust the windows to allow for air in Danny's apartment as she calls Danny over to come home for Traci's rescue. Once they are able to revive Traci, she reveals to them that she is pregnant and that her life is not worth living anymore, however, they give her a reason to reconsider.Most impressive about Maitland's acting performance in this timeless episode was that it was the first-ever Emmy acting win for The Young and The Restless. She won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" in 1985, and rightfully so.Overall, Beth Maitland delivered in that classic episode of The Young and The Restless. She proved that her Emmy win was indeed based on merit and talent, and her acting really ran the gamut. The audience was certainly drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Well done. More about Beth Maitland, The young and the restless, Emmy, Episode Beth Maitland The young and the re... Emmy Episode