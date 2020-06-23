On June 22, "The Young and The Restless" aired a classic episode on CBS, which featured Beth Maitland in her Emmy award-winning performance (from 1984).
In this powerful episode, which originally aired on June 27, 1984, Traci Abbott (played by Beth Maitland) was rescued by musical artist Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell), who initially discovered her passed out on the floor and called Danny to rush home.
Traci tried to commit suicide in that scene, as she had left the gas oven on and had given up on life. Cricket was able to bust the windows to allow for air in Danny's apartment as she calls Danny over to come home for Traci's rescue. Once they are able to revive Traci, she reveals to them that she is pregnant and that her life is not worth living anymore, however, they give her a reason to reconsider.
Most impressive about Maitland's acting performance in this timeless episode was that it was the first-ever Emmy acting win for The Young and The Restless. She won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" in 1985, and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, Beth Maitland delivered in that classic episode of The Young and The Restless. She proved that her Emmy win was indeed based on merit and talent, and her acting really ran the gamut. The audience was certainly drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Well done.