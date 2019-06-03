Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Entertainment On June 1, "Being Rose," starring Cybill Shepherd and James Brolin was released on Showtime. Digital Journal has the scoop on the film. Rose decides to go on a road trip by herself in a motorized wheelchair to explore the pastoral world of the Southwest. In doing so, she meets a cowboy named Max, played by James Brolin. One of the most emotional parts of the film are the scenes with her estranged son, Will (played by Erik Fellows), who is a heroin addict. These aforementioned scenes really tug at the audience's heartstrings. The Verdict Overall, Cybill Shepherd gave a spell-binding performance as protagonist Rose, which was equal in excellence to the caliber of Laura Linney's acting. She was able to run the gamut with this role, where she was bold, honest, vulnerable, sympathetic and frank, all in one. By the end, the viewer will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. James Brolin was able to triumph as Max, who was the voice of reason in this film. The entire cast was remarkable. Erik Fellows was a revelation as Will and he had exceptional chemistry opposite Shepherd as his onscreen mother; moreover, Amy Davidson was noteworthy as Ashley and showrunner Rod McCall did a superb job with the movie's direction and screenplay. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Cybill Shepherd take you on her memorable road trip in Being Rose. This film garners two thumbs up. Well done. Read More: Actor Erik Fellows chatted with Erik Fellows Regina Moretto This unflinching movie was written and directed by Rod McCall. The film chronicles the life of a retired cop, Rose (played by Cybill Shepherd), who is a window and finds out that she has a terminal illness, and how that affects her outlook on life.Rose decides to go on a road trip by herself in a motorized wheelchair to explore the pastoral world of the Southwest. In doing so, she meets a cowboy named Max, played by James Brolin.One of the most emotional parts of the film are the scenes with her estranged son, Will (played by Erik Fellows), who is a heroin addict. These aforementioned scenes really tug at the audience's heartstrings.Overall, Cybill Shepherd gave a spell-binding performance as protagonist Rose, which was equal in excellence to the caliber of Laura Linney's acting. She was able to run the gamut with this role, where she was bold, honest, vulnerable, sympathetic and frank, all in one. By the end, the viewer will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. James Brolin was able to triumph as Max, who was the voice of reason in this film. The entire cast was remarkable.Erik Fellows was a revelation as Will and he had exceptional chemistry opposite Shepherd as his onscreen mother; moreover, Amy Davidson was noteworthy as Ashley and showrunner Rod McCall did a superb job with the movie's direction and screenplay. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Cybill Shepherd take you on her memorable road trip in Being Rose. This film garners two thumbs up. Well done.: Actor Erik Fellows chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on Being Rose and working with Cybill Shepherd. More about Being Rose, cybill shepherd, Film, Erik Fellows, James Brolin Being Rose cybill shepherd Film Erik Fellows James Brolin