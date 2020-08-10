Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Author, teacher, and musician Ashley Mills Monaghan released her irresistible new children's single "Wiggles." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Wiggles" was written solely by Ashley Mills Monaghan, and it was subsequently produced by Kevin Burnstein at Pinehurst Records. The music video features a group of young fans and listeners as the Wigglers. The song is a track on her highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Good Times. She has been working on this upcoming CD over the past few years, all while being being a mother, teaching and attending events surrounding her books. She noted that this tune has been a favorite of her two boys, as well as her wild classroom of preschoolers. She is constantly asked to play it as schools are continuing the distance learning model. The Verdict Overall, Ashley Mills Monaghan charms on her new single "Wiggles." It is a pleasant treat during this quarantine, and a great way for families to connect with their kids as they do the Wiggle jiggle. This song is a breath of fresh air and it garners an A rating. Ashley Mills Monaghan deserves to become the next Laurie Berkner in the children's music genre. To learn more about author, teacher, and musician Ashley Mills Monaghan and her new song, check out her The song is short, sassy, mid-tempo and a great deal of fun. It is the quintessential tune that families can dance along with or sing to. It is only a matter of time before the kindie school crowd will be doing the Wiggle dance."Wiggles" was written solely by Ashley Mills Monaghan, and it was subsequently produced by Kevin Burnstein at Pinehurst Records. The music video features a group of young fans and listeners as the Wigglers. The song is a track on her highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Good Times. She has been working on this upcoming CD over the past few years, all while being being a mother, teaching and attending events surrounding her books.She noted that this tune has been a favorite of her two boys, as well as her wild classroom of preschoolers. She is constantly asked to play it as schools are continuing the distance learning model.Overall, Ashley Mills Monaghan charms on her new single "Wiggles." It is a pleasant treat during this quarantine, and a great way for families to connect with their kids as they do the Wiggle jiggle. This song is a breath of fresh air and it garners an A rating. Ashley Mills Monaghan deserves to become the next Laurie Berkner in the children's music genre.To learn more about author, teacher, and musician Ashley Mills Monaghan and her new song, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram More about Ashley Mills Monaghan, Wiggles, Single, children's music Ashley Mills Monagha... Wiggles Single children s music