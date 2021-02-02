Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment "As Long As I'm Famous," starring Aaron Fors, Gavin Adams, and David Chokachi, is a compelling film that is available on Amazon Prime Video. Digital Journal has the scoop. Reisman is able to successfully put fans and viewers into a time warp to 1948. This is one of the rawest and most authentic acting performances of David Chokacki's career. He is not afraid to be vulnerable, while Fors is equally spell-binding as Sid. It's a story that delves beyond the surface, and encompasses elements of drama, comedy, romance, and LGBTQ issues in the '40s, at a time when it was taboo. Powerful storytelling at its finest and the boxing scene is quite extraordinary. Well done. The Verdict Overall, Aaron Fors and David Chokachi deliver dynamic and transformative performances as Sid Lumet and Gene Tunney in As Long As I'm Famous. Gavin Adams is remarkable as Monty Clift, veteran actor Michael Paré is sensational as the older Sid, while Eric Lutes is convincing as Richard Rodgers. The entire cast is memorable, and compliments to Bruce Reisman for writing and directing such a solid and gripping film. It's a movie that is sensual, witty, poignant, and it has a lot of heart. As Long As I'm Famous garners an A rating. As Long As I'm Famous is available on Aaron Fors, David Chokachi and Gavin Adams in 'As Long As I'm Famous' Photo Courtesy of 'As Long As I'm Famous' It was written and directed by showrunner Bruce Reisman. The movie was inspired by true events and it pays tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway back in the summer of 1948. He is able to shed light on the private lives of Montgomery "Monty" Clift (Adams), Richard Rodgers (Eric Lutes), and Sid Lumet (Aaron Fors), as the audience learns more about the history of Hollywood and Broadway.Reisman is able to successfully put fans and viewers into a time warp to 1948. This is one of the rawest and most authentic acting performances of David Chokacki's career. He is not afraid to be vulnerable, while Fors is equally spell-binding as Sid.It's a story that delves beyond the surface, and encompasses elements of drama, comedy, romance, and LGBTQ issues in the '40s, at a time when it was taboo. Powerful storytelling at its finest and the boxing scene is quite extraordinary. Well done.Overall, Aaron Fors and David Chokachi deliver dynamic and transformative performances as Sid Lumet and Gene Tunney in As Long As I'm Famous. Gavin Adams is remarkable as Monty Clift, veteran actor Michael Paré is sensational as the older Sid, while Eric Lutes is convincing as Richard Rodgers.The entire cast is memorable, and compliments to Bruce Reisman for writing and directing such a solid and gripping film. It's a movie that is sensual, witty, poignant, and it has a lot of heart. As Long As I'm Famous garners an A rating.As Long As I'm Famous is available on Amazon Prime Video More about As Long As I'm Famous, David Chokachi, Film, Aaron Fors, Bruce Reisman As Long As I m Famou... David Chokachi Film Aaron Fors Bruce Reisman