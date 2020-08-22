Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. released his compelling book "The Untold Story" via Briton Publishing, which he co-wrote with his luminous co-author Tony A. Moore. Digital Journal has the scoop. His celebrated career in acting, entertainment and lifestyle has spanned over 30 years. He has worked as a model (for Calvin Klein), as well as an actor, and author. Most impressive about Sabato Jr. is that he came to this country knowing no English, but managed to succeed in that by watching Tom Cruise movies. His finest accomplishment in life includes being a father to three kids, as well as an advocate of equality and freedom. His outspoken conservative views and support for President Donald Trump in 2016 resulted in a severe career and personal backlash. This book tells the story of a man who was able to find redemption. He leaves no stone unturned. He bounces back stronger than ever as a filmmaker in his own right, producing, writing, directing and starring in his own films and projects. The Untold Story is available on Amazon by The Verdict Overall, The Untold Story is a raw and honest account by Antonio Sabato Jr. (and co-authored with Tony A. Moore). Sabato Jr. is not afraid to be vulnerable, and one can hear his heart in this compelling book. It can easily be read in one or two sittings, and Sabato Jr. deserves to be commended for telling his story in an unfliching and unmediated fashion. His life story, and the lessons that he learned from it, are food for thought and an inspiration to us all. Readers should grab a bottle of wine, if they are over the age of 21, and they should allow Antonio Sabato Jr. to lure them in. The Untold Story garnerns an A rating. To learn more about actor Antonio Sabato Jr. and his new book The Untold Story, follow him on In this intimate book, the former model and actor opens up about his family's harrowing journey to America (fleeing from Czechoslovakia), as well as some valuable lessons from his career, relationships and his outspokenness for his political beliefs, which resulted in him being blacklisted. It is very moving, especially when he talks about his parents: his momr Yvonne, a singer, and his father, Antonio Sr., a famous Italian film star, as well as their quest to make a better life for their family.His celebrated career in acting, entertainment and lifestyle has spanned over 30 years. He has worked as a model (for Calvin Klein), as well as an actor, and author.Most impressive about Sabato Jr. is that he came to this country knowing no English, but managed to succeed in that by watching Tom Cruise movies. His finest accomplishment in life includes being a father to three kids, as well as an advocate of equality and freedom. His outspoken conservative views and support for President Donald Trump in 2016 resulted in a severe career and personal backlash.This book tells the story of a man who was able to find redemption. He leaves no stone unturned. He bounces back stronger than ever as a filmmaker in his own right, producing, writing, directing and starring in his own films and projects.The Untold Story is available on Amazon by clicking here Overall, The Untold Story is a raw and honest account by Antonio Sabato Jr. (and co-authored with Tony A. Moore). Sabato Jr. is not afraid to be vulnerable, and one can hear his heart in this compelling book. It can easily be read in one or two sittings, and Sabato Jr. deserves to be commended for telling his story in an unfliching and unmediated fashion. His life story, and the lessons that he learned from it, are food for thought and an inspiration to us all.Readers should grab a bottle of wine, if they are over the age of 21, and they should allow Antonio Sabato Jr. to lure them in. The Untold Story garnerns an A rating.To learn more about actor Antonio Sabato Jr. and his new book The Untold Story, follow him on Instagram and his Facebook page More about Antonio Sabato Jr, the untold story, Book Antonio Sabato Jr the untold story Book