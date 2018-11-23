Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On November 23, comedian Anthony Rodia (known as the wacky "Uncle Vinny" on social media) headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. Rodia opened his set discussed the traffic from a few days ago that was derived from two inches of snow. He admitted that it took him 4.5 hours to get home that night and described that experience with a great deal of humor. He also poked fun at his wife, where he acknowledged that opposites do attract. He subsequently noted that he and his wife do not see eye to eye on a lot of things including parenting. "Marriage is marriage. I've missed the good times when we dated," he said. "My wife and I don't even kiss," he added, jokingly. One of the highlights of his show was when he made fun of his Italian parents, his mother, and father, and he nailed their accents and mimicked them to the tee. He also made fun of Italian grandmothers, especially for having "no filter" at special occasions and expressing whatever is on their mind. "Nobody understands Italians," he admitted. The Verdict Overall, Anthony Rodia put on a clever and funny comedic set at The Brokerage. It was the ideal comedy show to experience following a festive Thanksgiving holiday. Rodia is worth checking out whenever he is performing in the area. He does not disappoint, and his set garnered an A rating. For more information on stand-up comedian Anthony Rodia, check out his Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Mike Calcagno served as host of the evening, and he was able to warm up the stage for Rodia, along with witty Greek-American comedian Irene Bremis, who lives on Staten Island.Rodia opened his set discussed the traffic from a few days ago that was derived from two inches of snow. He admitted that it took him 4.5 hours to get home that night and described that experience with a great deal of humor. He also poked fun at his wife, where he acknowledged that opposites do attract. He subsequently noted that he and his wife do not see eye to eye on a lot of things including parenting. "Marriage is marriage. I've missed the good times when we dated," he said. "My wife and I don't even kiss," he added, jokingly.One of the highlights of his show was when he made fun of his Italian parents, his mother, and father, and he nailed their accents and mimicked them to the tee. He also made fun of Italian grandmothers, especially for having "no filter" at special occasions and expressing whatever is on their mind. "Nobody understands Italians," he admitted.Overall, Anthony Rodia put on a clever and funny comedic set at The Brokerage. It was the ideal comedy show to experience following a festive Thanksgiving holiday. Rodia is worth checking out whenever he is performing in the area. He does not disappoint, and his set garnered an A rating.For more information on stand-up comedian Anthony Rodia, check out his official homepage , and Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Anthony Rodia about his plans for the future, the digital transformation of the entertainment business, and he offered advice to aspiring comics. More about Anthony Rodia, the brokerage, governor's, Long island, uncle vinny Anthony Rodia the brokerage governor s Long island uncle vinny