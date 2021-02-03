Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Anna Maria Horsford is Emmy-worthy in the hit digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. Digital Journal has the scoop. She works incredibly well with her luminous acting partner Horsford is able to work wonders with the limited time that she has on-screen, and it will certainly have a lasting effect on viewers and fans; moreover, her acting is controlled, subtle, and refreshing. Horsford brings class, grace, and elegance to the show, which is an added bonus. Throughout her illustrious career in television, Horsford garnered two Emmy nominations for playing Vivienne Avant in the popular CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, and judging from her acting work in Studio City, she should be on her way to her third career Daytime Emmy nod. This is a performance that should have "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" written all over it. Whoever has yet to see Anna Maria Horsford in Studio City, ought to stop what they are doing and head over to Amazon Prime to binge the series, since she will blow you away. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with The five new additional episodes of Season 1 of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by For more information on Anna Maria Horsford, visit her Anna Maria Horsford in 'Studio City' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City' Horsford commands the screen in each scene she is in the three new episodes ("The Audition," "The Audience Loves Drama" and "Babies Are Everything") of Studio City. The series was created by Emmy nominee Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli. Her character, Jolene Hernandez, is charismatic, vibrant, and has a great deal of character.She works incredibly well with her luminous acting partner Michael James Lazar , who plays Bryan, and the script for these new episodes is extremely well-written (compliments to the writers of the digital series).Horsford is able to work wonders with the limited time that she has on-screen, and it will certainly have a lasting effect on viewers and fans; moreover, her acting is controlled, subtle, and refreshing. Horsford brings class, grace, and elegance to the show, which is an added bonus.Throughout her illustrious career in television, Horsford garnered two Emmy nominations for playing Vivienne Avant in the popular CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, and judging from her acting work in Studio City, she should be on her way to her third career Daytime Emmy nod.This is a performance that should have "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" written all over it. Whoever has yet to see Anna Maria Horsford in Studio City, ought to stop what they are doing and head over to Amazon Prime to binge the series, since she will blow you away.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Anna Maria Horsford about her experience in the Emmy award-winning series Studio City.The five new additional episodes of Season 1 of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here For more information on Anna Maria Horsford, visit her IMDb page , and follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Anna Maria Horsford, Studio City, amazon prime Anna Maria Horsford Studio City amazon prime