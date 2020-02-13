Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Anita Gillette is Emmy-worthy in the second season of the hit digital drama series "After Forever," which is available on Amazon Prime. Gillette steals every scene she is in along with Wolpe, and she should seriously be considered for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series." Last year, Gillette earned a well-deserved Emmy nod for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in the first season of the series, where she delivered a devastatingly powerful performance. Anita Gillette opposite Kevin Spirtas in 'After Forever' 'After Forever' After Forever was created by Michael Slade and The second season of After Forever is available on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She is back as Frannie, the mother of the late Jason (Mitchell Anderson) and continues to deliver tour de force acting performances as the grieving mom opposite her onscreen husband Carl (played by Lenny Wolpe). Viewers and fans can feel her pain and sorrow, especially in the eulogy scenes.Gillette steals every scene she is in along with Wolpe, and she should seriously be considered for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series."Last year, Gillette earned a well-deserved Emmy nod for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in the first season of the series, where she delivered a devastatingly powerful performance.After Forever was created by Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas , who also stars as Brian.The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here . To learn more about After Forever, check out its official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Anita Gillette back in July of 2019. More about Anita Gillette, After Forever, Emmy, Digital, Drama Anita Gillette After Forever Emmy Digital Drama Series amazon prime