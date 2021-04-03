Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire" and "Power Rangers Megaforce") released the second episode in his digital series, "My Happiness — A Therapy Series." Mental health awareness is very important especially during the trying times the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second episode of this health series, Gray acknowledged that he has learned the following: "Traumatic experiences, unnurturing elements in our ancestry, whether they be in our parents, our grandparents that are not resolved or attended to don’t end up with the passage of a generation." "They are transmitted from one lineage to the next because they haven't yet been addressed or delved into," he posted. For more information on actor Instagram He joins forces with licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Mirmelli , and the series is dedicated to guiding people into healing from mental health conditions through his own informed conversations. Once again, Gray is not afraid to be candid, raw, and honest. It's a digital series with a lot of heart to it.Mental health awareness is very important especially during the trying times the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.In the second episode of this health series, Gray acknowledged that he has learned the following: "Traumatic experiences, unnurturing elements in our ancestry, whether they be in our parents, our grandparents that are not resolved or attended to don’t end up with the passage of a generation." "They are transmitted from one lineage to the next because they haven't yet been addressed or delved into," he posted.For more information on actor Andrew Gray , follow him on Instagram and Twitter andrewgray) More about Andrew Gray, my happiness, Series, Therapy, Actor Andrew Gray my happiness Series Therapy Actor power rangers megaforce Bling Empire