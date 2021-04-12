Gray is known for his acting work as the Red Power Ranger Troy Burrows in Power Rangers Megaforce
and Bling Empire
. He shares his latest informed conversation with Dr. Josh Mirmelli
, who is a licensed clinical psychologist.
This series is geared towards guiding people into healing from mental health conditions through his own conversations.
In the third episode of "My Happiness — A Therapy Series," Gray was asked by Dr. Mirmelli about his "why." He responded that he seeks therapy for the following reasons: "My 'why' is because I am insufficient. I need help. I want help. And, I am ready to receive it."
