Actor Andrew Gray launched the third episode in his therapy series "My Happiness — A Therapy Series." Digital Journal has the recap.

Gray is known for his acting work as the Red Power Ranger Troy Burrows in Power Rangers Megaforce and Bling Empire. He shares his latest informed conversation with Dr. Josh Mirmelli, who is a licensed clinical psychologist. This series is geared towards guiding people into healing from mental health conditions through his own conversations.

In the third episode of "My Happiness — A Therapy Series," Gray was asked by Dr. Mirmelli about his "why." He responded that he seeks therapy for the following reasons: "My 'why' is because I am insufficient. I need help. I want help. And, I am ready to receive it."

To learn more about actor Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram.