Actor Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire" and "Power Rangers Megaforce") has launched a therapy series, "My Happiness - A Therapy Series," Episode 1 on his social media pages.

Gray noted that this candid "My Happiness" therapy series is dedicated to guiding people into healing from mental health conditions through his own public therapy sessions. It is bound to have a beneficial impact on the lives on viewers and fans.

In every therapy session, Gray will be highlighting healthy "nuggets," in an effort to help heal one's spirit, mind, and body. In this series, Gray joined forces with clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Mirmelli, who focuses on the treatment of trauma (both single-incident and complex), as well as substance abuse, personality disorders, and even mood and anxiety disorders.

Following the first episode in this therapy series, Gray reflected that people are oftentimes in hiding about explaining why they respond a certain way, and that prevents them from healing out of fear of it being misinterpreted as justification excuse-making. This lesson is food for thought for all.

Most recently, Gray extended his support towards the Asian American community, in an effort to stop Asian hate.

Andrew Gray is a man of faith, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in sharing his therapy sessions with his virtual audience. He deserves to be commended for his brevity and authenticity in using his platform to spread positivity and hope.

To learn more about actor Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.