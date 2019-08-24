Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actors Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) of "General Hospital" brought their "BFF Tour" to Rockwells in Pelham, New York. Burton shared that their inaugural "BFF Tour" has been quite an adventure thus far. "We are good friends in real life," Burton said, and stated that Wright is a "low maintenance chick." He noted that they have had a "unique relationship in daytime television," as well as a great relationship on the show. Ironically enough, they both started their careers in 1991. He joked that he thought about changing his name to "Jason Morgan" since fans recognize him all the time and call him that on the street or while he is shopping with his family. Wright, who had broken her foot recently, shared that she named her scooter "Penelope," yet she is still good spirits. In fact, both actors have warm and upbeat personalities in real life, and Burton explained that there is "no reason to be negative." Wright is comfortable posting her personal life stories on her social networks (even the moments that are not perfect) since it "humanizes" the actors and it makes other people feel like they are not alone, and it gives their fans hope in times of need. On her definition of the word success, Wright said, "Starting from Chicago, it has been an adventure. Making it here tonight is a success. We hit so much traffic on a Friday." When asked if there were any moments that defined her, professionally, Wright said, "I made a phone call to my agents when I was on Guiding Light, and I told them to call back the head of ABC. I had to decide whether I had to renew my contract with Guiding Light or go to ABC. That was 14 years ago this October, and I've played Carly [Corinthos] ever since. I had no idea I was going to move to the West Coast and my life was going to change." Wright continued, "I love playing Cassie on Guiding Light, but the best decision I ever made was to play Carly on General Hospital." Burton acknowledged that throughout his tenure on the show, it has had many "socially relevant stories." Three of these stories that have stood out to him over the years include Monica's breast cancer story, Robin's HIV story and more recently, Mike Corbin's Alzheimer's storyline. Wright complimented Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Bethune who is no longer on General Hospital who played Nurse Mary Pat (whose head was severed by serial killer Ryan Chamberlain on the show and was floating to the top of the barrel of apples on Halloween) for being a "great actress." "She's fantastic," Wright admitted. "Thank you so much for coming out tonight," they concluded, and they both expressed that they "wouldn't be able to od without the fans." "What an awesome evening. Steve Burton and Laura Wright are so funny. It was a really amazing night. Even hurt, Laura showed up for her fans looking beautiful," Theresa DePierro said, General Hospital fan and attendees. On August 25, they will be bringing their "BFF Tour" to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. The Verdict Overall, Steve Burton and Laura Wright were sensational at Rockwells in Pelham for their sold-out performance as part of their "BFF Tour." The New York crowd loved them and hopefully, there will be more "BFF Tours" from them in the future. To learn more about the upcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events, check out the "What's going on?" Burton shouted. "Here we are at Rockwells again," he exclaimed. Laura Wright, who appeared at Rockwells in January for her "Carlys World" show, complimented the venue for being a "great place."Burton shared that their inaugural "BFF Tour" has been quite an adventure thus far. "We are good friends in real life," Burton said, and stated that Wright is a "low maintenance chick." He noted that they have had a "unique relationship in daytime television," as well as a great relationship on the show. Ironically enough, they both started their careers in 1991.He joked that he thought about changing his name to "Jason Morgan" since fans recognize him all the time and call him that on the street or while he is shopping with his family.Wright, who had broken her foot recently, shared that she named her scooter "Penelope," yet she is still good spirits. In fact, both actors have warm and upbeat personalities in real life, and Burton explained that there is "no reason to be negative." Wright is comfortable posting her personal life stories on her social networks (even the moments that are not perfect) since it "humanizes" the actors and it makes other people feel like they are not alone, and it gives their fans hope in times of need.On her definition of the word success, Wright said, "Starting from Chicago, it has been an adventure. Making it here tonight is a success. We hit so much traffic on a Friday."When asked if there were any moments that defined her, professionally, Wright said, "I made a phone call to my agents when I was on Guiding Light, and I told them to call back the head of ABC. I had to decide whether I had to renew my contract with Guiding Light or go to ABC. That was 14 years ago this October, and I've played Carly [Corinthos] ever since. I had no idea I was going to move to the West Coast and my life was going to change."Wright continued, "I love playing Cassie on Guiding Light, but the best decision I ever made was to play Carly on General Hospital."Burton acknowledged that throughout his tenure on the show, it has had many "socially relevant stories." Three of these stories that have stood out to him over the years include Monica's breast cancer story, Robin's HIV story and more recently, Mike Corbin's Alzheimer's storyline.Wright complimented Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Bethune who is no longer on General Hospital who played Nurse Mary Pat (whose head was severed by serial killer Ryan Chamberlain on the show and was floating to the top of the barrel of apples on Halloween) for being a "great actress." "She's fantastic," Wright admitted."Thank you so much for coming out tonight," they concluded, and they both expressed that they "wouldn't be able to od without the fans.""What an awesome evening. Steve Burton and Laura Wright are so funny. It was a really amazing night. Even hurt, Laura showed up for her fans looking beautiful," Theresa DePierro said, General Hospital fan and attendees.On August 25, they will be bringing their "BFF Tour" to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.Overall, Steve Burton and Laura Wright were sensational at Rockwells in Pelham for their sold-out performance as part of their "BFF Tour." The New York crowd loved them and hopefully, there will be more "BFF Tours" from them in the future.To learn more about the upcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website More about Steve Burton, laura wright, General hospital, BFF, Tour Steve Burton laura wright General hospital BFF Tour rockwells pelham carly corinthos jason morgan