Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "American Wrestler: The Wizard," directed by Alex Ranarivelo, is great to watch during the COVID-19 quarantine. It has an inspirational message to it. Possessing an indomitable spirit, Ali joins the school's wrestling team and goes on to develop and sharpen his prowess in the sport thanks to Coach Plyler (William Fichtner) and Hafez Tabad (Ali Afshar). Early on, the teenager emerges as an underdog that the audience wants to root for, and rightfully so. Kevin G. Schmidt and Lia Marie Johnson also star as Rowan Knox and Kristi Larsen respectively. Academy Award winner Jon Voight is sensational as Principal Skinner Without giving too much away, the film's ending tugs at the heartstrings. It's a movie about persistence and perseverance, and the inclusion of the original Iranian language (with English subtitles) makes it even more appealing and authentic. Particularly impressive about American Wrestler was the fact that it was inspired by true events. The performances by George Kosturos, William Fichtner, Ali Afshar, and Jon Voight are exquisite all around. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners two thumbs up. American Wrestler: The Wizard is available for streaming on the streaming service For more information on the movie, visit its George Kosturos carries the movie on his shoulders in the lead role of Ali Jahani, who is a 17-year-old boy that escapes the civil unrest in Iran and faces even more hostility in the United States during the hostage crisis. It is set in the '80s.Possessing an indomitable spirit, Ali joins the school's wrestling team and goes on to develop and sharpen his prowess in the sport thanks to Coach Plyler (William Fichtner) and Hafez Tabad (Ali Afshar). Early on, the teenager emerges as an underdog that the audience wants to root for, and rightfully so.Kevin G. Schmidt and Lia Marie Johnson also star as Rowan Knox and Kristi Larsen respectively. Academy Award winner Jon Voight is sensational as Principal SkinnerWithout giving too much away, the film's ending tugs at the heartstrings. It's a movie about persistence and perseverance, and the inclusion of the original Iranian language (with English subtitles) makes it even more appealing and authentic.Particularly impressive about American Wrestler was the fact that it was inspired by true events. The performances by George Kosturos, William Fichtner, Ali Afshar, and Jon Voight are exquisite all around. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners two thumbs up.American Wrestler: The Wizard is available for streaming on the streaming service HBO Max For more information on the movie, visit its official website More about american wrestler, Film, George Kosturos, Jon voight american wrestler Film George Kosturos Jon voight