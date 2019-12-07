Email
article imageReview: Alison Sweeney is headed back to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Alison Sweeney announced that she is returning to the hit NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" as Sami Brady.
According to Soap Opera Digest, when Sweeney was promoting her new Hallmark film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, she announced that she was back in Salem filming episode as Sami Brady.
The actress noted that her character, "Sami is back" and she is "causing some trouble." She acknowledged that she had a "great time" being on the set, however, she pointed out that it will be a while for her scenes to air (since the show films eight months in advance). She predicted that her scenes will probably air next summer, around the month of August, and that she is some "great" material coming up.
Her Hallmark film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, airs tomorrow on December 8.
To learn more about veteran actress Alison Sweeney, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Alison Sweeney chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2015 about the Murder, She Baked culinary movie
