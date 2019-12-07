According to Soap Opera Digest
, when Sweeney was promoting her new Hallmark film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
, she announced that she was back in Salem filming episode as Sami Brady.
The actress noted that her character, "Sami is back" and she is "causing some trouble." She acknowledged that she had a "great time" being on the set, however, she pointed out that it will be a while for her scenes to air (since the show films eight months in advance). She predicted that her scenes will probably air next summer, around the month of August, and that she is some "great" material coming up.
Her Hallmark film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
, airs tomorrow on December 8.
