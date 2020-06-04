Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Alien Ant Farm pays tribute to Wham! with 'Everything She Wants' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Entertainment
Alien Ant Farm released their refreshing music video of their cover of Wham!'s "Everything She Wants." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The upbeat music video features some neat cameos such as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd, Insane Clown Posse, Doug Robb from Hoobastank, as well as members of 311, Anthrax, P.O.D., among others.
Aside from their brand new music video, Alien Ant Farm will be streaming a live performance from the world-famous Whiskey A Go-Go on July 11.
The Verdict
Overall, Alien Ant Farm's music video for "Everything She Wants" is lighthearted and refreshing. It is worth more than just a passing glance. Packed with cameos from various artists, they help elevate it to a higher level. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about acclaimed rock group Alien Ant Farm, check out their official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Read More: In the summer of 2017, Alien Ant Farm paid homage to the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
More about alien ant farm, Rock, Music, Video, Wham
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Skanktopia — Trump and McCarthy vs America
Strongman admirer Trump sees US protests in warlike terms
Brazil, Mexico see record deaths as virus rages across Latin America
Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill
China to allow limited US passenger flights
COVID-19 thinking and data storage
UK banking giants back China's Hong Kong security law
US holds up UN envoy on Libya, frustrating Europeans
South Korea says mulling leaflet ban after Kim's sister threat
Libya unity govt claims full control of Tripoli, suburbs