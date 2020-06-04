Alien Ant Farm released their refreshing music video of their cover of Wham!'s "Everything She Wants." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The upbeat music video features some neat cameos such as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd, Insane Clown Posse, Doug Robb from Hoobastank, as well as members of 311, Anthrax, P.O.D., among others.
Aside from their brand new music video, Alien Ant Farm will be streaming a live performance from the world-famous Whiskey A Go-Go on July 11.
The Verdict
Overall, Alien Ant Farm's music video for "Everything She Wants" is lighthearted and refreshing. It is worth more than just a passing glance. Packed with cameos from various artists, they help elevate it to a higher level. It garners two thumbs up.
Read More: In the summer of 2017, Alien Ant Farm paid homage to the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.