"Agent Revelation" is a high-octane and entertaining sci-fi thriller that was written and directed by showrunner Derek Ting.

It will be released on January 22 on Demand in the United States and Canada via Quiver Distribution. This film deals with Jim Yung, a rejected CIA agent, that transforms into a super soldier who is able to communicate with aliens. A secret organization collaborates with him, in an effort to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, and it is evident that the truth comes at a price.

Kayla Ewell (The Vampire Diaries fame) delivers a badass performance as Billy that is raw and transcendent. Star Trek star Michael Dorn is superb as Alastair, while Derek Ting triumphs as Jim Yung, and Matthew Ryan Burnett delights as Aaron.

Without giving too much away, Agent Revelation is worth checking out due to its many twists and turns.

The Verdict

Overall, Agent Revelation is a gripping and interactive sci-fi thriller that deserves more than just a passing glance. The acting performances by Ewell, Dorn, Ting, Burnett, and the entire cast are remarkable, and compliments to Derek Ting for his brilliant direction and for writing this compelling script.

The stunt work, cinematography, and special effects in the movie are also incredible. There is something in it for everybody since it provides an escape during the trying times in the world. Agent Revelation garners four out of five stars.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kayla Ewell about Agent Revelation.