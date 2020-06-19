After Forever
was named "Best Drama Series" at the 2020 Indie Series Awards, and producers Kevin Spirtas
and Allison Vanore
gave the acceptance speech on behalf of the show, cast, and executive producer and writer Michael Slade
.
Tina Cesa Ward, who directed the second season of the series, was honored for "Best Directing in a Drama," while production designer Scott Michael Salame won for "Best Production Design."
The hit digital drama series, After Forever
, is nominated for six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards
, which include nods for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series." Actors Cady Huffman ("Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series"), Lenny Wolpe ("Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series"), and Mary Beth Peil ("Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series"), also received Emmy nominations for their acting performances.
After Forever
is available on Amazon Prime Video
.