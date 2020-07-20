Email
article imageReview: 'After Forever' wins 2020 Daytime Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing' Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
On July 19, the digital acting categories of the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards were presented virtually. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing Team" for After Forever. This marked their second consecutive win in this prestigious category.
After Forever was nominated for a total of six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, the cast and producers of the series After Forever participated in a live tweet virtual watch party that was hosted by Outfest.
After Forever was also the winner of three 2020 Indie Series Awards, which included a win for "Best Drama Series."
