Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing Team" for After Forever
. This marked their second consecutive win in this prestigious category.
After Forever
was nominated for a total of six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, the cast and producers of the series After Forever
participated in a live tweet virtual watch party
that was hosted by Outfest.
After Forever
was also the winner of three 2020 Indie Series Awards
, which included a win for "Best Drama Series."