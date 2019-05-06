Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On Sunday, May 5, the cast, crew, and producers of the digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime, had a major reason to celebrate. It was victorious at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. In his moving acceptance speech, co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade opened up about his inspiration behind the digital drama series, After Forever, which is based on his own personal experiences. Slade thanked co-creator, co-writer and leading actor Kevin Spirtas, as well as their "amazing producer" Allison Vanore, and director Jennifer Pepperman, and Erin Cherry, who won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." They also acknowledged the cast members that scored Emmy nominations for their work, that didn't win, which included Mitchell Anderson ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" nominee), Cady Huffman ("Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" nominee), and the "incomparable" veteran actress Anita Gillette ("Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series"), among others. With this series, Slade's goal was to show people that there is life after grief, and one can still honor the person that has passed away. Slade thanked the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the voters and Amazon Prime. "We're ready to be a part of the real family now," he told the folks over at Amazon Prime. On Friday, May 3, as Digital Journal For more information on After Forever, check out its After Forever was honored with the prestigious 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," where it bested stiff competition.In his moving acceptance speech, co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade opened up about his inspiration behind the digital drama series, After Forever, which is based on his own personal experiences.Slade thanked co-creator, co-writer and leading actor Kevin Spirtas, as well as their "amazing producer" Allison Vanore, and director Jennifer Pepperman, and Erin Cherry, who won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress."They also acknowledged the cast members that scored Emmy nominations for their work, that didn't win, which included Mitchell Anderson ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" nominee), Cady Huffman ("Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" nominee), and the "incomparable" veteran actress Anita Gillette ("Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series"), among others.With this series, Slade's goal was to show people that there is life after grief, and one can still honor the person that has passed away. Slade thanked the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the voters and Amazon Prime. "We're ready to be a part of the real family now," he told the folks over at Amazon Prime.On Friday, May 3, as Digital Journal previously reported , After Forever won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where it took home four Emmy statues.For more information on After Forever, check out its official website and their Facebook page More about After Forever, Emmy awards, Digital, Drama, Series After Forever Emmy awards Digital Drama Series