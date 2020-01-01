Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The Emmy award-winning digital drama series "After Forever," created by Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, is back with an amazing second season. Brian is trying to move on with the help of his family and friends, but he is still wrestling the memory of Jason, who still feels very much a big part of his life and every decision-making process. Emmy-nominated actor Mitchell Anderson reprises his role as Jason and really triumphs in it, while Mike McGowan is a revelation as David. Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas Denice Duff Veteran actress Mary Beth Peil is sensational as Brian's mother, Helen, and she gives a memorable, sentimental performance. Cady Huffman also does solid work as Lisa keeping the memory of her late friend, Jason, alive through her singing and bittersweet scenes with Brian. Emmy winner Erin Cherry is back as Brenda, who is the voice of reason in Brian's workplace. At last year's Daytime Emmy Awards, After Forever won five Emmy Awards including the coveted award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and this new year, it looks like it's on its way of earning many more well-deserved Emmy nominations and accolades. Creators Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas served as executive producers with Allison Vanore as producer and Tina Cesa Ward as director. The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime Video by The Verdict Overall, the second season of After Forever really tugs at the heartstrings. It deserves to be enjoyed for its pathos, heartfelt writing, and honesty. The entire cast delivers bravura acting performances all around that will certainly move their viewers, which ought to have a box of Kleenex handy. There is something in it for everybody, and anybody who has ever lost a loved one can relate to its theme and poignant message. The second season of After Forever earns five out of five stars. Congratulations to all for a job well done. To learn more about After Forever, check out its The second season launched on Amazon Prime Video on December 31, and it is comprised of eight compelling episodes. In this season, Brian (Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas) is dating David (Mike McGowan), who was introduced to him by Jason's parents: Frannie and Carl played by Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe respectively. Anita Gillette keeps on delivering dynamic and emotional performances as Jason's mourning mother.Brian is trying to move on with the help of his family and friends, but he is still wrestling the memory of Jason, who still feels very much a big part of his life and every decision-making process. Emmy-nominated actor Mitchell Anderson reprises his role as Jason and really triumphs in it, while Mike McGowan is a revelation as David. Kevin Spirtas brings so many deep layers to his complex character, Brian, and the audience can't help but sympathize with him and feel his pain and sorrow. He is raw, dramatic, and convincing. Spirtas' tour de force acting really hits the viewers like a shot in the heart, and he proves that he is a miracle actor.Veteran actress Mary Beth Peil is sensational as Brian's mother, Helen, and she gives a memorable, sentimental performance. Cady Huffman also does solid work as Lisa keeping the memory of her late friend, Jason, alive through her singing and bittersweet scenes with Brian. Emmy winner Erin Cherry is back as Brenda, who is the voice of reason in Brian's workplace.At last year's Daytime Emmy Awards, After Forever won five Emmy Awards including the coveted award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and this new year, it looks like it's on its way of earning many more well-deserved Emmy nominations and accolades.Creators Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas served as executive producers with Allison Vanore as producer and Tina Cesa Ward as director.The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here Overall, the second season of After Forever really tugs at the heartstrings. It deserves to be enjoyed for its pathos, heartfelt writing, and honesty. The entire cast delivers bravura acting performances all around that will certainly move their viewers, which ought to have a box of Kleenex handy. There is something in it for everybody, and anybody who has ever lost a loved one can relate to its theme and poignant message. The second season of After Forever earns five out of five stars. Congratulations to all for a job well done.To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about After Forever, amazon prime, Emmy, Kevin Spirtas, Digital After Forever amazon prime Emmy Kevin Spirtas Digital Drama Series