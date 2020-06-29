On Saturday, June 27, Outfest hosted a live tweet virtual watch party, which featured the cast and creators of the digital drama series "After Forever." Digital Journal has the recap.
Damien S. Navarro, the executive director, will serve as the host and moderator for this online event, and it was quite a success. Joining him via Zoom were After Forever executive producers Michael Slade (and head writer) and Kevin Spirtas (who also stars as Brian), as well as director Tina Cesa Ward.
The live tweet virtual watch party may be seen below on the Outfest YouTube channel:
Many of the talented After Forever cast members were present as well such as Mitchell Anderson, Mike McGowan, Emmy winner Erin Cherry, Jonathan Rayson, Jamison Stern, David Dean Bottrell, Cady Huffman, Christopher Hanke, and Wyatt Fenner. They were all able to share their insights and personal experiences with the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month. The hit digital drama series has been nominated for a total of six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Fans and viewers were also able to simultaneously tune in at Outfest's United in Pride Festival homepage, as well as Outfest's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
After Forever is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.