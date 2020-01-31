Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment On January 29, the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "After Forever" hosted its New York screening for its second season at the Scandinavia House in Manhattan. Kevin Spirtas and Anita Gillette at 'After Forever' screening in New York Gary Hahn Many of the cast members were present in the screening including Kevin Spirtas, Mitchell Anderson, Anita Gillette, David Dean Bottrell, Jamison Stern, Peter Kim, Erin Cherry, Mike McGowan, Wyatt Fenner, and Anthony Michael Martinez, among others. Season 2 of the series consisted of a total of eight episodes, that were relatively short in duration (less than 14 minutes each), but they were high-quality, moving and emotional episodes that allowed the actors to showcase their diverse talents. Kevin Spirtas and Mitchell Anderson at 'After Forever' screening in New York Gary Hahn Following the screening, it was evident that the second season of After Forever was well-received by the audience; moreover, it earned the cast and crew a lengthy standing ovation for a job well done, and rightfully so. It deserves to be a major contender at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, especially since the acting performances all around are too incredible to be ignored, and the same holds true for its writing and directing. After Forever received a glowing review from Fans and viewers can check out the second season of After Forever on To learn more about After Forever, check out its Co-creators Kevin Spirtas and Michael Slade made the opening remarks and welcomed everybody to the screening. They also announced that their digital drama is nominated for 10 Indie Series Awards , including the coveted "Best Drama Series" and "Best Ensemble in a Drama" categories.Many of the cast members were present in the screening including Kevin Spirtas, Mitchell Anderson, Anita Gillette, David Dean Bottrell, Jamison Stern, Peter Kim, Erin Cherry, Mike McGowan, Wyatt Fenner, and Anthony Michael Martinez, among others. Season 2 of the series consisted of a total of eight episodes, that were relatively short in duration (less than 14 minutes each), but they were high-quality, moving and emotional episodes that allowed the actors to showcase their diverse talents.Following the screening, it was evident that the second season of After Forever was well-received by the audience; moreover, it earned the cast and crew a lengthy standing ovation for a job well done, and rightfully so. It deserves to be a major contender at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, especially since the acting performances all around are too incredible to be ignored, and the same holds true for its writing and directing. After Forever received a glowing review from Digital Journal , which described the second season as "amazing."Fans and viewers can check out the second season of After Forever on Amazon Prime To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website More about After Forever, Kevin Spirtas, Emmy, Digital, Drama After Forever Kevin Spirtas Emmy Digital Drama Series New york