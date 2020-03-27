Email
Review: Adam makes his move on Victor in 'The Young and The Restless' Special

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Entertainment
This was quite an intense week on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS since Adam made his move on Victor. Digital Journal has the recap.
Adam (Mark Grossman) wanted to be in good terms with his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) in an effort for him to give him the CEO position at Newman Enterprises, while their sister Victoria was recuperating. Instead, Victor snubbed Adam for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and that heated things up among Adam and Victor.
In the meantime, Victor is under a murder investigation of two deaths in Kansas, and Adam wants to get to the bottom of that mystery, along with the help of Alyssa Montalvo (Maria DiDomenico), who brings mystery to the show.
In Friday's episode, Adam made a decision that he needs to prove that he and Victor are "cut from the exact same cloth." He underscores that he is more of his father's child than any of Victor's other children (Nick, Abby, and Victoria) could ever be.
Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) reassures him that she could have told him that, and she is standing by Adam's side until he gets what he deserves. "Now is not the time for self-doubt," Adam tells Chelsea. "It's time to go full-speed ahead in pursuit of the ultimate goal: ending this war with him once and for all," he said, referring to his father.
The Verdict
Overall, this is a very interesting storyline and it is exciting to see where it goes. Eric Braeden and Mark Grossman have great chemistry as father and son, and once again, compliments to Grossman for making the complex role of Adam Newman unique and refreshing.
The Young and The Restless just celebrated its 47th anniversary on CBS. To learn more about this No. 1 daytime drama, visit the official CBS website.
