Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment

Adam Newman is confronted by his father Victor Newman on "The Young and The Restless" in the episode that aired on April 22 on CBS.

Victor (Eric Braeden) just informed Adam (Mark Grossman) that it was not him that was responsible for the murder of AJ Montalvo in Kansas, but it was in fact Adam all along.

A patriarch of the Newman family, Victor added that everything he did was to protect Adam, but if this story about AJ Montalvo's murder goes public, things will be too late to be rectified (and Adam's life will be ruined). "The fact that I kept this a secret for all this time is a sign that I've always wanted to protect you, isn't it?" Victor asked, and he underscored that "there is no way back."

Adam applauds his father for delivering quite a performance, and for concocting this "fairytale" of a story which does not seem feasible to him since Adam was only an 11-year-old kid at the time. "What do you want me to do, Dad? Do you expect me to be satisfied with that?" Adam asked, and Victor told him that he has "no choice." Adam subsequently informs Victor that he hasn't won.

The tension between Adam and Victor is palpable through the TV screen, to the point where it could be cut with a knife. Adam, however, sticks to his grounds and wants to expose Victor for all of his wrongdoings.

The Verdict

Kudos are in order for Mark Grossman and Eric Braeden for delivering powerful scenes together as Adam and Victor Newman respectively. Both actors are superb in every scene they are in together, and with writing of this caliber, it is no wonder that The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 31 years.