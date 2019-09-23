We have only explored a fraction of the universe and have yet to even come close to inventing the technology postulated in many science fiction movies. Thus, the genre has the freedom to make its own path and go anywhere the filmmakers’ imaginations take them. In recent years, some have opted to keep it simple by focusing on a lone character in space, while others have revisited monumental events in history. Still others choose to look towards an even more distant future in which advancements in space travel have made the impossible possible. This is the world in which Ad Astra
unfolds.
Thirty years ago and 15 years into his mission on Neptune, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones
) lost contact with control and was presumed dead. He was labelled a national hero. His son, Roy (Brad Pitt
), followed in his footsteps and became one of the best astronauts in the program. He’s built a reputation on staying cool under pressure and keeping his emotions in check. Now, some remnant of his father’s assignment is threatening the solar system and it’s up to Roy to try to stop a universal catastrophe with the help of one of his dad’s former colleagues (Donald Sutherland
).
In its simplest form, this is an action movie set in space. Unfortunately, it doesn’t adapt well to its environment. There is a high-speed chase on the moon as space pirates attempt to overtake Roy’s convoy. Unfortunately, a lack of traffic, other obstacles, loud noises and gravity makes what sounds cool unexpectedly dull. It’s at this point one realizes this probably isn’t going to be the picture’s only issue. From the not-so-well-kept secrets of the original mission to Roy’s impulsive response to the ultimate solution to the problem, the formula may have been transplanted to a different locale but the ingredients remain the same. In spite of all its predictability, the movie takes time to appreciate the wonder of space and its infrastructure. The flipside is the picture is unnecessarily long.
Roy’s self-control requires Pitt to give a somewhat robotic performance, which goes against everything that makes the actor alluring. Moreover, when his unemotional façade does crack, it seems unnatural. Most of the other characters have so little screen time, it almost all lands on Pitt’s shoulders. It’s not until the final act, when Jones steps into the picture that the movie finds its spirit, but by then it’s too late.
Director: James Gray
Starring: Brad Pitt
, Tommy Lee Jones
and Ruth Negga