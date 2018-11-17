Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment Pelham - On November 16, Emmy winner Roger Howarth and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Easton performed a show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York. They shared insights on their experiences on General Hospital, as well as the soap opera One Life to Life with the Rockwells crowd. Howarth noted that he really likes his job a lot, as an actor, and acknowledged that the characters Todd Manning (his then-role on One Life to Live) and Franco (his current role on General Hospital) that he played are quite different. On his portrayal of Dr. Hamilton Finn, Easton said, "I like working with Finola Hughes every day. That's a really good thing." Michael Easton Wikimedia Commons When asked about the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, Howarth responded, jokingly, "I will let you know. It remains to be seen." "In the job that I have, you are asked to be consistent. They prefer consistency over anything else. They want you to be reliable. They would rather you be reliable than interesting, at times." Both actors admitted that they do not watch the show, General Hospital, themselves, which is not uncommon for many television actors. Soap actors are faced with the challenge of learning 40 to 80 pages of script a day, but Howarth stated that it is "not difficult." "It is kind of an easy job," Howarth said. "I wouldn't call my brain a muscle," he joked. "Once you figure out what the scene is about, then the dialogue kind of learns itself." Easton described himself as "punctual" and he went on to describe Howarth as "handsome, kind, and unpredictable." "I've known Michael a long time, and I've read Michael's poetry, and he is badass. I was really touched by it and I really enjoyed it," Howarth said. "Roger [Howarth] and Michael [Easton] were both witty and funny, and they had the attention of the whole audience," said Rosalie Leto, fan and attendee. "They are amazing guys, and we had a lot of laughs. It was an awesome show," said dedicated fan Kathy Carroll. Audience member and fan Lisa Malley celebrated her birthday at this show, and it was a treat for her receive "Happy Birthday" wishes from two of her favorite General Hospital actors. The Verdict Overall, Roger Howarth and Michael Easton delivered an entertaining set at Rockwells in Pelham. Rockwells is a warm and intimate for this up close and personal event, and there was a good vibe in the room. Both actors are worth seeing live whenever they come to town.To learn more about the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy events, check out its official website