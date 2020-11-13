Manning opened up about his latest acting projects, which include Days of Our Lives
, where he plays the role of the intern Charlie, and the Emmy-winning digital drama series The Bay
.
Actor Mike C. Manning
His entire interview conversation with radio host and actor Jasper Cole
may be heard in "One on One with Jasper Cole" on Blog Talk Radio by clicking here
.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported
, Manning teased a "Back to Nature" abstract video project.
Manning
is a big supporter of Boo2Bullying
, which provides outreach, education, and support for the youth.
To learn more about Mike Manning
, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.
