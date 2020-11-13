Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Actor Mike Manning spotlighted in 'One on One with Jasper Cole' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Entertainment
Award-winning actor and producer Mike Manning was spotlighted by Jasper Cole on "One on One with Jasper Cole." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Manning opened up about his latest acting projects, which include Days of Our Lives, where he plays the role of the intern Charlie, and the Emmy-winning digital drama series The Bay.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Tim Sabatino
His entire interview conversation with radio host and actor Jasper Cole may be heard in "One on One with Jasper Cole" on Blog Talk Radio by clicking here.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Manning teased a "Back to Nature" abstract video project.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
Manning is a big supporter of Boo2Bullying, which provides outreach, education, and support for the youth.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
William Callan
To learn more about Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Photo by Paul Smith
More about Mike Manning, Actor, The Bay, days of our lives
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Catching up with Fedde Le Grand: Acclaimed DJ and producer Special
Dominic Adriano Albano talks fitness app, podcast, book relaunch Special
UN warns of war crimes in spiralling Ethiopia conflict
Armenians bid 'painful' farewell to monastery ceded in peace deal
French forces kill jihadist commander in Mali
Review: Southern Halo becomes American Blonde, releases spitfire song Special
Automating the fraud management process will be a game changer Special
Peru protesters clash with police over ousting of president
Chatting with Beverley Knight, MBE: The Queen of British Soul Special
White House sets record — 130+ Secret Service agents with COVID