Actor Mike C. Manning Tim Sabatino

Actor Mike C. Manning Brad Everett Young

Actor Mike C. Manning Brad Everett Young

Actor Mike C. Manning William Callan

Actor Mike C. Manning Photo by Paul Smith

Manning opened up about his latest acting projects, which include Days of Our Lives , where he plays the role of the intern Charlie, and the Emmy-winning digital drama series The Bay.His entire interview conversation with radio host and actor Jasper Cole may be heard in "One on One with Jasper Cole" on Blog Talk Radio by clicking here Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Manning teased a "Back to Nature" abstract video project. Manning is a big supporter of Boo2Bullying , which provides outreach, education, and support for the youth.To learn more about Mike Manning , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter