was well-received. His ethnic background is French, Greek, and American.
When asked what is the best advice he was ever given, Marini responded, "Whenever you are in doubt, or unsure of something, or when you think there is a mountain that is too hard to climb, a friend of mine once told me: 'why not you.' For anything in your life, 'why not you.' Whatever it is, go and get it. That is the most precious advice that I was ever given. This advice is good for everyone, especially for young kids."
"Literally, from coming to America without speaking a word of English to have the opportunity to compete on Dancing With the Stars
with 35 million people watching, I am living proof of this," he said.
"Also, success can simply be making your mother happy, or success is looking at someone and smiling and saying 'I'm happy.' Happiness is huge. I am successful with contentment," he added.
Marini concluded by wishing his fans to be safe, healthy, and to love.
