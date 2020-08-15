Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment "Acting Dead" is a great short digital comedic series to watch while stuck at home during quarantine. Digital Journal has the scoop. Acting Dead is a series about going six feet under, in an effort to get to the top. To quote the tagline, viewers ought to sink their teeth in this semi-dark comedy about the world of Hollywood Zombies. Jillian Clare triumphs in the role of ghostly Alex (especially in her scenes opposite Chris Galya as Hunter), while Patrika Darbo is fabulous as Margot Mullen, a former travel agent turned talent agent, who offers some harsh yet honest advice for her client, Tate. Darbo won the Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for this acting performance, and rightfully so. Carolyn Hennesy plays Dr. Ivana Wurshter, who knocks the "Flatline" infomercial out of the ballpark, while providing additional comic relief. This series features memorable cameos by such actors as John J. York, Eric Martsolf, Michael Caruso, Sean Kanan, Debbie Gibson, as well as twins Larry and Gary Lane. Acting Dead is available for streaming on It was written by Brian Beacock, who stars as Tate Blodgett, and it was directed by Alan David Morgan; moreover, it was produced by Beacock, Paul Nygro, and Susan Bernhardt, among other producers.Acting Dead is a series about going six feet under, in an effort to get to the top. To quote the tagline, viewers ought to sink their teeth in this semi-dark comedy about the world of Hollywood Zombies.Jillian Clare triumphs in the role of ghostly Alex (especially in her scenes opposite Chris Galya as Hunter), while Patrika Darbo is fabulous as Margot Mullen, a former travel agent turned talent agent, who offers some harsh yet honest advice for her client, Tate. Darbo won the Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for this acting performance, and rightfully so.Carolyn Hennesy plays Dr. Ivana Wurshter, who knocks the "Flatline" infomercial out of the ballpark, while providing additional comic relief.This series features memorable cameos by such actors as John J. York, Eric Martsolf, Michael Caruso, Sean Kanan, Debbie Gibson, as well as twins Larry and Gary Lane.Acting Dead is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video . Beacock is able to immerse viewers into this zombie world that he created in Hollywood. It is witty, entertaining and fun, and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. This series has a lot of heart in it. More about acting dead, Patrika Darbo, Emmy, Digital, comedic acting dead Patrika Darbo Emmy Digital comedic Series Comedy