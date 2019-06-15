Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "A Place Called Hollywood" on Vimeo is a well-written and compelling drama series that was written and directed by multi-Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin ("The Bay"). It is an inspirational story about a young actor's trials and tribulations in an effort to achieve success in Hollywood. Derrell Whitt is a triumph as Jax Everett and nails the emotional scenes opposite Andrews. They really steal the show with their brilliant acting. Veteran actress Meg Foster is sensational as acting coach Beverly Bonds, who is a catalyst in the series, while Adetokumboh M'Cormack is a revelation as Hollywood agent Amos Williams. Cherie Johnson provides some much needed comic relief as Rosie. Lou Ferrigno Jr. and Mackenzie Mason play such paragons of virtue as Josh and Paige respectively. Celeste Fianna also stars as his sister Lily Laudenslager with Lisa Wilcox as his mother Pam Laudenslager. This is a series that is rich in symbolism, and there is something in it for everybody. Gregori J. Martin deserves a round of applause for the script and the direction. It makes the viewer want to root for Charlie from the very start, where the viewers are his cheerleaders and Charlie is a quarterback that is ready to win the game. The Verdict Overall, Kristos Andrews gives a tour de force performance as Charlie Law in A Place Called Hollywood. He sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the drama series, and he puts a lot of heart in the role. The entire cast of actors was remarkable as well. Watching Kristos Andrews in A Place Called Hollywood was like watching the Super Bowl LIII all over again this year, where he was the acting equivalent of Tom Brady. This drama series deserves to be nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" and for "Outstanding Actor in a Comedy or Drama Series" for the exceptional acting work of Kristos Andrews. Hopefully, there will be more seasons to come in the future. It underscores such important values as hard work, ambition, and perseverance. A Place Called Hollywood garners an A rating. For more information on A Place Called Hollywood, check out its Read More: Showrunner Gregori J. Martin chatted with Digital Journal about his inspiration behind Multi-Emmy winner Kristos Andrews stars as Charlie Laudenslager, a humble aspiring actor from Oklahoma, who tries to make it on his own in the "City of Angels." We see him grow from a naive and soft-spoken individual into a bold and ambitious character that develops the thick skin that people need in order to make it in the acting industry. For more information on A Place Called Hollywood, check out its official homepage and its Instagram page